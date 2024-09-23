ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to upgrade Udumalpet Muncipality

Published - September 23, 2024 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A plea to upgrade Udumalpet Municipality into a special grade municipality was made by former municipal chairman and Udumalpet Town DMK secretary C. Velusamy.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said that by merging the village panchayats Periyakottai, Kanakkampalayam, Bodipatti, Chinnaveerampatti, Kannamanaickanur, Kuralkuttai, Ragalbavi and Poolankinaru, the Udumalpet Municipality can be upgraded into a special grade municipality. The revenue of the municipality would go up from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore.

Municipal Commissioner P. Balamurugan said that a resolution to this effect was passed at the municipality and the same has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US