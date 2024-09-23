GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Plea to upgrade Udumalpet Muncipality

Published - September 23, 2024 06:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A plea to upgrade Udumalpet Municipality into a special grade municipality was made by former municipal chairman and Udumalpet Town DMK secretary C. Velusamy.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said that by merging the village panchayats Periyakottai, Kanakkampalayam, Bodipatti, Chinnaveerampatti, Kannamanaickanur, Kuralkuttai, Ragalbavi and Poolankinaru, the Udumalpet Municipality can be upgraded into a special grade municipality. The revenue of the municipality would go up from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore.

Municipal Commissioner P. Balamurugan said that a resolution to this effect was passed at the municipality and the same has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.