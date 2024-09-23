Plea to upgrade Udumalpet Muncipality

A plea to upgrade Udumalpet Municipality into a special grade municipality was made by former municipal chairman and Udumalpet Town DMK secretary C. Velusamy.

In a letter to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, he said that by merging the village panchayats Periyakottai, Kanakkampalayam, Bodipatti, Chinnaveerampatti, Kannamanaickanur, Kuralkuttai, Ragalbavi and Poolankinaru, the Udumalpet Municipality can be upgraded into a special grade municipality. The revenue of the municipality would go up from ₹20 crore to ₹30 crore.

Municipal Commissioner P. Balamurugan said that a resolution to this effect was passed at the municipality and the same has been forwarded to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration.