Plea to stop outsourcing workers in government hospitals

Erode

20 August 2021 23:47 IST

Members of the Erode District Headquarters Hospital Outsourcing Workers’ Association have urged the State government to stop outsourcing workers in hospitals and instead recruit them directly.

Over 150 workers including housekeepers, security men, data entry operators, electrician, plumbers and other non-medical staff, working in the hospital on contract basis took part in a meeting held here recently. The members alleged that they were working for the last four years without wage hike and weekly off. They were also not paid double-wages for working on national holidays, they added.

Mr. Chinnasamy, president, Erode District Medical Department Workers’ Association, said the outsourced workers were denied all the benefits that they were entitled to. Hike in wages and weekly leave are the basic rights of workers and it should not be denied to them, he said.

The members said that all the non-medical staff in hospitals were recruited by private contractors for a fixed wage. However, they were not given the minimum wage. The system of recruiting workers through contractors should be stopped and instead the government should recruit required workers directly. They also wanted their wage dues cleared at the earliest.

The members also sought an incentive of ₹15, 000 for having worked during COVID-19 pandemic. Various resolutions were passed during the meeting urging the government to fulfil their demands.