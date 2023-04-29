ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to stop Kanirowther lake from being polluted

April 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Activists claim that sewage and effluents continue to enter Kanirowther lake in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

 Members of the Kanirowther Lake Retrieval Movement have claimed that sewage and effluents from households and textile processing units respectively continue to enter the lake leading to contamination of the water. The movement has urged the authorities concerned to take steps to protect the water body. 

In a letter to the Chief Minister, movement coordinator Nilavan said that the Corporation failed to remove the encroachments and unauthorised structure on the lake. With contributions from the public, the lake was desilted and development works were carried out by the Corporation that were in favour of the encroachers. Due to heavy rain in the last two years, the lake received copious amounts of water. Due to poor maintenance, water could not be conserved in the lake. 

On April 25, due to mixing of sewage and effluents, water was polluted and fish were dead and odour emanated from the water body. “The water is unfit for fishing and it is turning to be a sewage tank,” the letter said and warned that an increase in pollution level in the lake is contaminating the groundwater that will affect the people in the city. 

Mr. Nilavan said that water hyacinth should be removed completely while the water should be recycled to improve the oxygen level which will help the fishes. Sewage from P.K.T. Nagar and surrounding streets enter the lake directly and the district administration and the Corporation should chalk out a plan to prevent entry of sewage. “Water service connections and power supply to the buildings that violate the norms should be disconnected,” the letter said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The activist said that people are complaining that effluents from dyeing and other textile processing units are entering the lake and wanted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials to take necessary steps to prevent the discharges into the lake. He said inlet water channels to the lake were blocked, particularly the channel from Karuvilparai Valasu lake, and wanted channels to be cleaned before the start of the monsoon. He stressed on removing encroachments on the lake and added that necessary steps should be taken to restore its lost glory. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US