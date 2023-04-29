Plea to stop Kanirowther lake from being polluted

April 29, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST

Members of the Kanirowther Lake Retrieval Movement have claimed that sewage and effluents from households and textile processing units respectively continue to enter the lake leading to contamination of the water. The movement has urged the authorities concerned to take steps to protect the water body.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, movement coordinator Nilavan said that the Corporation failed to remove the encroachments and unauthorised structure on the lake. With contributions from the public, the lake was desilted and development works were carried out by the Corporation that were in favour of the encroachers. Due to heavy rain in the last two years, the lake received copious amounts of water. Due to poor maintenance, water could not be conserved in the lake.

On April 25, due to mixing of sewage and effluents, water was polluted and fish were dead and odour emanated from the water body. “The water is unfit for fishing and it is turning to be a sewage tank,” the letter said and warned that an increase in pollution level in the lake is contaminating the groundwater that will affect the people in the city.

Mr. Nilavan said that water hyacinth should be removed completely while the water should be recycled to improve the oxygen level which will help the fishes. Sewage from P.K.T. Nagar and surrounding streets enter the lake directly and the district administration and the Corporation should chalk out a plan to prevent entry of sewage. “Water service connections and power supply to the buildings that violate the norms should be disconnected,” the letter said.

The activist said that people are complaining that effluents from dyeing and other textile processing units are entering the lake and wanted the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials to take necessary steps to prevent the discharges into the lake. He said inlet water channels to the lake were blocked, particularly the channel from Karuvilparai Valasu lake, and wanted channels to be cleaned before the start of the monsoon. He stressed on removing encroachments on the lake and added that necessary steps should be taken to restore its lost glory.