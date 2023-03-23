ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to stop buses at Perundurai SIPCOT

March 23, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged the district administration to ensure all buses plying to Coimbatore and Tiruppur stop at SIPCOT area for the benefit of the workers.

In an email to the Collector, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said that there are over 200 industries at Sipcot in which over 25,000 workers are employed. Also, hundreds of people come to Sipcot for various works everyday. “But inadequate bus services to Sipcot are affecting them,” the email said and only a few mini buses are operated to Sipcot. The email said that the issue was taken up with the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) officials many times, but yielded no results. Hence, all ordinary fare buses operated to Coimbatore and Tiruppur should stop at Sipcot, the email urged.

The email said both TNSTC and private buses should stop at Sipcot on both the directions and bus stops should be established.

