Coimbatore

Plea to set up vaccination centre

Former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram has urged the Department of Public Health and Preventive Medicines to establish a vaccination centre at Bhavanisagar for the benefit of the people.

In a letter sent to the Deputy Director of Health Services, Erode District, he said there were 15 panchayats in Bhavanisagar Panchayat Union and vaccination was done only at the Primary Health Centres in Punjai Puliyampatti and Vinnappalli. Both these centres were located in Puliyampatti.

The centre was very far and people faced difficulty in travelling to the place. Hence, to benefit the people in five panchayats and one town panchayat, a vaccination centre should be established in Bhavanisagar, the letter said.


