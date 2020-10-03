Plea to set up 5,000-bed temporary hospital to treat COVI-19 patients

Salem

03 October 2020 22:12 IST

The district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting was held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

Members of Parliament, S.R. Parthibhan, S. Senthil Kumar, A.K.P. Chinraj, N. Chandrashekaran, legislators, Collector S.A. Raman and other senior officials took part in the meeting. According to officials, various development projects and COVID-19 containment measures were discussed.

Talking to presspersons, Mr. Parthibhan said, “issues regarding contract of flower market near old Bus stand were discussed. Also, a resolution was passed to set up Kendriya Vidyalaya School in Salem and district administration has been advised to take necessary measures to identify land for this purpose and send a proposal to Centre this year itself. Issues regarding overcharging by private hospitals for COVID-19 was also raised in the meeting and an appeal was made to set up 5,000-bed temporary hospital for COVID-19 treatment here.”

