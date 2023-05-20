Plea to run night train from Coimbatore to southern districts

May 20, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to run a night train from Coimbatore to southern districts and also for stoppage of trains at Kodumudi railway station.

In a letter to Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, K.N. Basha, said that Train No. 22668 Coimbatore to Nagercoil and Train No. 22669 Coimbatore to Tuticorin Link Express were stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. This led to hardship for people in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Madurai cities as they do not have direct trains. Hence, for the benefit of the passengers in these cities, a night train should be operated from Coimbatore to Tuticorin at the earliest, he urged.

The letter said that train numbers: 16187; 16188; 12084; 12083; 22668; 22669; 16321; and 16232 used to make scheduled stops at Kodumudi railway station before the pandemic. Since the stoppage was cancelled after the pandemic, people from across the State visiting the Magudeswarar temple in Kodumudi are facing inconvenience. Hence, trains should make scheduled stoppages at Kodumudi station, the letter said.

The letter wanted the Coimbatore – Salem passenger daily train to resume operation that was stopped for upgradation of railway lines in October 2022.