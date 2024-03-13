Plea to retrieve encroached land in Erode as per court order

March 13, 2024 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Sri Periya Mariamman Kovil Land Retrieval Movement have urged the district administration to retrieve 12.66 acres of land under encroachment, as per the Madras High Court’s order, and develop an 80-feet road.

In a petition to the district administration, the members said the court had in its order on December 2, 2022, declared that the land at Panneerselvam Park in the city belonged to the State government and there was no embargo to proceed with the construction of 80-feet road. The petition urged the administration to survey the land and retrieve it so that road work could begin. Also, the petition sought permission to prepare pongal at the land during the Periya Mariamman temple festival in April.

