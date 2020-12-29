Plea to resume Yercaud Express train service

Erode

29 December 2020 22:32 IST

With the railways resuming most of the train services, the District Congress, has urged Railways to resume operation of the Train No 22650 Erode – Chennai Yercaud Express for the benefit of the commuters.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai, K.N. Basha, vice president of the Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, said that it is the only train service that originates from Erode to Chennai and serves commuters in the region. Due to COVID-19, the service was stopped for nine months. The railways started to operate The Nilgiris Express, Cheran Express, Alapuzha Express and other trains that originate from and through Coimbatore to other destinations. However, Yercaud Express, which has not been operated for the nine months now, is yet to resume service. The letter said that people in the region depend on the train to reach Chennai and other destinations.

The letter also wanted passenger train services to be resumed between Erode and Coimbatore and from Coimbatore to Salem as it helps working people to move between the cities. The bus fare from Erode to Coimbatore is ₹ 83 whereas it is only ₹ 25 in trains. Since most of the travellers in passenger trains are workers, the railways should take steps to resume the operation, the letter said.

