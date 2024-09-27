GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Plea to resume train service stopped during the pandemic

Published - September 27, 2024 11:12 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to resume a train service that was stopped during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a letter to Minister for Railway Ashwini Vaishnaw, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, K.N. Basha said people travel in large numbers during the festival seasons of Deepavali, Christmas, New Year and Pongal and adequate trains are necessary for their convenience. The letter said Train No. 22669 Coimbatore – Thoothukudi link express train was stopped during the pandemic. People in the western districts faced hardship in reaching Thoothukudi and hence steps should be taken to resume its operation.

The letter said eight trains that made scheduled stops at Kodumudi railway station before the pandemic were not stopping at the station now. “Devotees from across the State visit Arulmigu Magudeswarar Temple at Kodumudi and all the trains should have scheduled stoppage at the station,” the letter said.

Published - September 27, 2024 11:12 pm IST

