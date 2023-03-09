Plea to resume Coimbatore – Nagercoil Superfast Express train

March 09, 2023 05:23 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - ERODE

The minority wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to resume Coimbatore – Nagercoil Superfast Express (Train no. 22668) and its link express to Tuticorin that were stopped due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai, K.N. Basha, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, said the train service was operated through Tiruppur, Erode, Karur, Madurai and Maniyachi to Thoothukudi. During the pandemic, the service was stopped for the last three years. In the absence of the train service during night hours, inconvenience is caused to the people in the region, the letter said and urged the railways to resume the service.

The letter wanted the Train Numbers 16187/88 Karaikal – Ernakulam Express – Karaikal Express, 12084/85 Coimbatore – Mayiladuthurai – Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express trains to halt at Kodumudi railway station.

Also, Train Number 16231/32 Chennai Egmore – Tirunelveli Nellai – Chennai Egmore Express had earlier stopped at Kodumudi station. But, due to the pandemic, the train was not stopped at the station for three years now. “Passengers have to reach either Erode or Karur junctions to board the train. Since devotees in large numbers regularly visit the Magudeswarar Temple at Kodumudi, the train should stop at Kodumudi, the letter said.

