Plea to resume cancelled train services

A Railway Users Committee member petitioned with the Salem Division Railway manager on Thursday demanding measures to resume train services which were cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

R.P. Gopinath, Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee member and BJP leader here, petitioned with the Divisional Railway Manager demanding authorities resume several passenger trains which were cancelled due to pandemic and lockdown restrictions. The petitioner said that the public have been affected due to cancellation of services in certain routes.

The petitioner also urged the division to operate trains from Salem to southern districts like Madurai, Thanjavur and Kumbakonam. He demanded that trains must be operated to Egmore, Karur, Coimbatore, to Tiruchi via Karur from Salem and to Mettur and Jolarpettai from Erode.