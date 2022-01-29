Plea to restore passenger train services

ERODE

29 January 2022

Stating that the delay in resumption of passenger trains that were halted due to COVID-19 lockdown is affecting workers, patients and the common public, the Congress Minority Wing has urged the Southern Railways to operate passenger trains at the earliest.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, K.N. Basha, vice-president of Erode District Congress Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, said suburban and metro train services were being operated in Chennai to facilitate movement of passengers. While passenger trains to Karur and Tiruchi were also operated, passenger train services between Coimbatore and Salem, Coimbatore and Nagercoil, Tiruchi and Palakkad passenger trains were yet to be operated.

These trains pass through Erode Railway Junction making it convenient for passengers in the district and nearby districts to commute easily to various destinations. The letter said bus fare between Erode and Coimbatore was ₹ 83 while it iwas ₹ 25 in trains. Hence, workers and other people who commuted regularly depend on train services, the letter said and urged the railways to resume operation of passenger trains.

The letter also wanted the concession for senior citizens that remain suspended for two years resumed, and also stressed on the need for having an additional platform at the Erode Railway Junction.