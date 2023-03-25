Plea to reschedule departure of Coimbatore – Chennai Vande Bharat Express

March 25, 2023 06:55 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - ERODE

The Minority Wing of the Erode Congress Committee has urged the railways to reschedule the departure of Vande Bharat Express, proposed to run between Coimbatore and Chennai.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, Chennai, K.N. Basha, vice-president of Minority Wing and former member of Zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee, said that Train Number 20644 Coimbatore – MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat Express will depart from Coimbatore at 6 a.m., reach Tiruppur at 6.30 a.m., Erode at 7.17 a.m., Salem at 8.08 a.m. and Chennai at 12.10 p.m. The train has no stoppages at Jolarpettai and Katpadi junctions. Train No. 12680 Coimbatore – Chennai Intercity Express departs from Coimbatore at 6.15 a.m. and reaches Chennai at 2 p.m. “The difference in departure of the two trains is only 15 minutes,” the letter said.

Likewise, Train No. 22638 Mangalore – Chennai Central Express departs from Coimbatore at 7.25 a.m. and reaches Erode at 9.10 a.m. and arrives at Chennai at 3 p.m. After this Train No. 13352 Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express train departs from Coimbatore at noon. “Since there is no train to Chennai for over four hours, the proposed Vande Bharat Express should be operated between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.,” the letter said.

The railways had also announced that Train No. 20643 Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express would depart from Chennai at 2.20 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 8.20 p.m. Train No. 12679 Chennai – Coimbatore Intercity Express departs from Chennai at 2.30 p.m. to reach Coimbatore at 10 p.m. Hence, the departure time of Chennai to Coimbatore Vande Bharat Express should also be changed, the letter said.