Plea to reopen anganwadi centre at Semmedu in Coimbatore

July 17, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Semmedu in Coimbatore district to submit petition urging the district administration to reopen the anganwadi near Gandhi Colony, on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

A petition seeking reopening of the anganwadi centre near Gandhi Colony at Semmedu under the Thondamuthur block was submitted to Collector during the grievances redress meeting on Monday.

V. Saravanan, who submitted the petition, said the centre was functioning for the last six years and during the vacation it was closed for renovation. Even after the renovation work was completed in June, the centre remained closed.

He sought appointment of new staff since the teacher and the conservancy worker at the centre have been shifted.

According to the petitioner, there is also an Integrated Child Development Service (ICDS) centre on the premises which is inaccessible now. “The ICDS is roughly 500 metres from Gandhi Colony. The other centre is 1.5 km away. For pregnant women and new mothers, that is a tough distance to cover,” he added.

The Block Development Officer of Thondamuthur said the works have been completed and steps would be taken to open the centre as soon as possible.

