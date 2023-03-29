Plea to renovate school in Karamadi in Coimbatore district

March 29, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The headmistress of Sri Sarguru Adivasigal Gurukula School, Kallar, in Karamadi in the district, appealed to the Collector on Wednesday to improve the facilities for the 43 students there.

In the statement, she said, “The 43 students of Class I-V in the school need a kitchen shed, dining hall and sanitation facilities for having mid-day meals. Further, the mesh fencing surrounding the premises has not been maintained properly. So, we request a compound wall considering the safety of the children. The classrooms need to be painted with colourful pictures, alphabets and numbers.”

“There is a projector in a classroom but without speakers. Hence, the facility remains unused. We request the district administration to install speakers also,” she said.

The HM also attached photos of dilapidated classrooms on the premises that need to be fixed, with the petition.

ADVERTISEMENT