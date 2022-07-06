Plea to remove sludge from oxidation pond at SIPCOT and Odaikattur lake

‘The lake is spread across 13 acres and the effluent in it is contaminating groundwater in the locality’

Members of the Perundurai Sipcot-Affected People Welfare Association have urged the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to remove sludge and contaminated water from the defunct oxidation pond that was earlier used to discharge sewage from the SIPCOT industries in Perundurai.

At the monthly meeting held at the TNPCB office at Perundurai on Tuesday, which was presided by District Environmental Engineer G. Uthayakumar, the association coordinator S. Chinnasamy and other representatives said the common effluent treatment plant developed cracks in 2007 and the effluent stored in it had seeped into the Odaikattur Lake near the Sipcot. The lake is spread across 13 acres and the effluent in it contaminated groundwater in the area.

In 2019, the lake was desilted and about 5,000 tonnes of waste were removed and dumped in the oxidation pond that was not in use.

They said the water samples taken from the lake show total dissolved solids (TDS) at 10,000 ppm. The contaminated water from the lake had also reached Vaipadi – Kannaikadu lake and to Palatholuvu lake.

The members wanted the board to remove sludge and contaminated water fom the lake and the oxidation pond to prevent further damage to the environment.