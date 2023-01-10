ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to release water in LBP main canal

January 10, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Lower Bhavani Farmers’ Federation has urged the district administration to release water in the Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal for Punjai crops from January 21 to April 30.

In a letter to the Executive Engineer of the Water Resources Department, Lower Bhavani Basin Division, Erode, federation’s vice president A. Ramasamy said that water should be released for 67 days in the LBP main canal with “even” number sluice gates and “odd” number sluice gates in the Chennasamudram canal ayacut area. The letter said that water release of 2,300 cusecs would benefit 1,03,500 acres in three districts.

The letter said that water can be released from January 21 to February 6, February 14 to 28, March 8 to 21, March 29 to April 10 and from April 18 to 30. Water release can be stopped for 32 days from February 6 to 14, February 28 to March 8, March 21 to March 29 and from March 10 to March 18. Hence, water release should not be delayed, the letter said.

