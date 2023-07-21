Plea to regulate parking near Bannari check post in Erode

July 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Namathu Nilam Namathe Vivasayigal Nala Sangam have urged the district administration to ensure that movement of ambulances and other medical emergency vehicles is not disrupted at the Bannari check post.

The Sangam members — Kumara Ravikumar, Ramasamy, Mahendran, Manickam and Muthuram — submitted a petition to District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara during his recent visit to Talavadi. The petition said that the Madras High Court in its order dated April 6, 2022, imposed new regulations on Dhimbam Ghat Road, including total ban on movement of vehicles with 12 wheels and over 16.2 tonnes, restricting all vehicle movement on the ghat road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Hence, all vehicles are stopped near the Bannari check post and they get lined up on the national highway.

The petition said that these vehicles, parked haphazardly in front of the check post, block the movement of ambulances during night hours and morning. “Ambulances cannot take the road to Sathyamangalam or Bhavanisagar as the roads are blocked totally,’ the petition said.

The petition wanted heavy vehicles to be parked on the vacant land belonging to the temple, while other four-wheelers can be parked on the land along Bhavanisagar road. The petition wanted four-wheelers permitted to use the ghat road first at 6 a.m. followed by six-wheelers and other heavy vehicles.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.