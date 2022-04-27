Plea to reduce fare in Erode - Jolarpettai passenger train services

Taking exception to the steep hike in rail fare for the recently resumed train services between Erode and Jolarpettai junctions, Erode District Congress Minority Wing has urged the railways to reduce the fare as prevailed earlier.

In a statement, K.N. Basha, vice president of the wing and former member of Zonal Railway Users’ Consultative Committee, due to COVID-19 pandemic, passenger train services between the two junctions were not operated for over two years now. The railways had recently announced resumption of train services from May 2, but with a hike in fare.

The release said that earlier the fare from Erode to Sankari was ₹ 10 that was increased to ₹ 30, to Salem it was ₹ 15 which was increased to ₹ 40. “Even the bus fare from Erode to Sankari was ₹ 17”, the release added.

The release said that instead of resuming the train services as passenger trains, the railways announced the services as unreserved express specials between the two junctions. “Announcements made by railways should benefit the people and not cause hardship”, the release pointed out.

The release said that people depend on train services for safety and affordability and a three-fold hike in fare for the passenger train services would affect the workers and students. Hence, the railways should withdraw the hike and collect only the fare that prevailed earlier, the release added.

The release also said that many passenger train services through Erode to Palakkad, Tirunelveli, Tiruchi, Mettur and to Coimbatore and Salem were stopped two years ago. “The railways should take steps to resume these train services at the earliest”, the release added.

A release from Salem Railway Division said that Train No.06412 Erode – Jolarpettai Daily Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Erode at 6.25 a.m. every day to reach Jolarpettai at 12.10 p.m. the same day. Likewise, Train No.06411 Jolarpettai – Erode Daily Unreserved Express Special Train will leave Jolarpettai at 3.10 p.m. every day to reach Erode at 7.45 p.m. the same day. The service will have general second class – 8 coaches and luggage-cum-brake van – two coaches, the release added.