Plea to re-lay forest road, establish PHC in Gundri panchayat

The Erode District Congress Committee (South) has urged the district administration to establish a primary health centre (PHC) in the Gundri panchayat and to re-lay the forest road from Kadambur to Gundri.

In a petition submitted to Collector C. Kathiravan here, the party’s district president Makkal G. Rajan said that over 7,500 people resided in the 18 hamlets in the Gundri panchayat, which is located about 22 km from Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam block.

With no healthcare facility in the panchayat, people have to travel over 20 km to reach the nearest PHC in Kadambur. There is no mobile network or landline for communication and the only BSNL tower, established many years ago, remains non-functional. During emergencies, people cannot even call ‘108’ ambulance services and have to travel through the forest road for three km to get a mobile signal. The worst hit are the women in labour.

The road from Kadambur to Gundri passes through a forest area and is damaged due to rains. Even daily commute through this road is a daunting task, the petition said.

There are two government schools and a government-aided school in the panchayat, where students study till Class 10. After that they have to go to Kadambur for higher secondary classes and transportation is a major problem for the students. TNSTC operates a single bus to the hamlets and the timing of the bus is not convenient for the students. Even school teachers from Sathyamangalam cannot reach the schools in the panchayat on time and have to depend on private transportation, the petition said.