Plea to quash cases against anti-green corridor farmers

Farmers opposing the green corridor project filed a plea in the Salem district court on Thursday requesting the court to quash the cases registered against them by the Salem police for conducting peaceful protests.

The farmers appeared before Judicial Magistrate II in connection with the hearing of a case registered against them at Pallapatti police station in 2019.

According to the petitioners, the Palapatti police have registered a case against the farmers under sections 143 and 341 of IPC when they attempted to meet Chief Minister Edappadi K.Palaniswami at the inauguration of the government exhibition in August last year and petition him against acquiring their land for the green corridor project.

The petitioners, in their plea, highlighted the observations made by the High Court regarding conducting peaceful protests and requested the court to quash the charges against them and take action against the police for registering cases defying court orders.

One of the petitioners said that they were not even aware of such a case against them and came to know about it only when they received the summons.