Plea to provide compensation to people who gave land to establish Sipcot

Erode

09 January 2021 23:57 IST

Members of the Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to provide compensation to people who had given their land for establishing the Sipcot.

In a petition sent to the Chief Minister, the Association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said that the Sipcot Industrial Growth Centre at Perundurai was established 25 years ago on 2,700 acre. The owners had registered their lands in the name of Tamil Nadu Small Industries Corporation and they were paid compensation ranging from ₹ 60,000 to ₹ 2 lakh an acre. Those who could not register were paid only ₹ 35,000 an acre, the petition said and sought adequate compensation.

