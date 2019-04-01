Plea to provide community certificate as Denotified Tribes

Urging the State Government to issue fresh government order wanting them to be called as Denotified Tribes and not as Denotified Communities, members of the Mutharayar DNC/DNT Urimai Meetpu Iyakkam came to the Collectorate here on Monday and dropped their petitions in a box.

They said that the Government had recently restored the Denotified Tribe status to the 68 communities who were being called as Denotified Communities for the past 40 years. But they would continue to be called as Denotified Community for availing benefits of the Central Government schemes. They said that community certificates were issued as Most Backward Class and they were unable to compete with people of higher community. They said that Justice V. Eswaraiah had in his report recommended sub-categorisation within the OBCs to provide 9% reservations to Denotified Tribes, Nomadic Tribes and Semi Nomadic Tribes. They also wanted the recommendations to be implemented.