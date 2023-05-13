ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to prevent discharge of effluents into canals that enter River Cauvery in Erode

May 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Pichaikaran Pallam canal that enters River Cauvery at Vairapalayam in Erode | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Members of the Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take steps to prevent discharge of effluents into canals that finally enter River Cauvery at Vairapalayam. 

In an email sent to the District Collector and TNPCB, Perundurai, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy claimed that Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and Sunnambu Odai that flow through residential areas in the Corporation limit carry sewage from households and end up in the river. “During the recent rain, textile processing units discharged large quantities of industrial effluents into the canals.” This was not the first incidence of effluents being discharged into the canals, but was being done regularly by the dyeing, tanning and printing units, it said.  Mr. Chinnasamy sought action against the textile processing units that were functioning in violation of the law.

Currently, about 1,500 cusecs of water was being discharged from Mettur Dam into the river. Mr. Chinnsasamy claimed that the river water has turned black due to pollution.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US