Plea to prevent discharge of effluents into canals that enter River Cauvery in Erode

May 13, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - ERODE

Members of the Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the district administration and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to take steps to prevent discharge of effluents into canals that finally enter River Cauvery at Vairapalayam.

In an email sent to the District Collector and TNPCB, Perundurai, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy claimed that Pichaikaran Pallam Canal and Sunnambu Odai that flow through residential areas in the Corporation limit carry sewage from households and end up in the river. “During the recent rain, textile processing units discharged large quantities of industrial effluents into the canals.” This was not the first incidence of effluents being discharged into the canals, but was being done regularly by the dyeing, tanning and printing units, it said. Mr. Chinnasamy sought action against the textile processing units that were functioning in violation of the law.

Currently, about 1,500 cusecs of water was being discharged from Mettur Dam into the river. Mr. Chinnsasamy claimed that the river water has turned black due to pollution.