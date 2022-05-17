Plea to permit registration of sale or purchase of plots in Kadambadi village in Sulur

The Kadambadi Sri Balaji Park Owners’ Association has appealed to Coimbatore district administration and the Registration Department to permit registration of sale or purchase of plots that are located at Kadambadi Village near Sulur Air Force Station.

N. Hariharan, president of the Association, said in a press release that 400 people purchased plots at Kadambadi village, near Sulur Air Force station, almost 11 years ago after the then Collector P Umanath issued a clarification in 2010 that there was no move to acquire land in and around the Air Force base in Sulur.

However, just two years after that, District Collector M. Karunakaran issued a circular dated September 6, 2012 that under the direction of the Chief Administration Office of Sulur Air Force, no one can buy or sell or construct houses near the Airforce zone. The said plots were located 100 metres away from the outer parapet wall of the station. In April 2021, the plot owners submitted a representation to the District Revenue Officer, who assured them that the issue would be addressed, he said.

Meanwhile, in July last year, the Madras High Court said there was no prohibition to transfer the property and so the Registration Department cannot refuse to register any sale deed or document relating to transfer of property in respect of the land in that area.

An official of the Registration Department said there was no ban on transaction of plots and sub-registrar offices have not refused registration of land transaction in the said areas. There were restrictions only on construction of structures and not on sale or purchase of plots in the four villages.