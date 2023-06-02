Plea to operate trains between Dadar and Tirunelveli through Erode

June 02, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - ERODE

The Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) has urged the Salem Railway Division to operate the existing trains between Dadar and Tirunelveli through Erode, instead of Salem.

In a petition submitted to the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager of Salem Division, federation president V.K. Rajamanickam and general secretary P. Ravichandran said that train no. 11021 Dadar Central – Tirunelveli Chalukya Express and train no. 11022 Tirunelveli – Dadar Central Chalukya Express were operated through Erode Railway Junction.

Train no. 11021 arrives from Dadar at 4.30 a.m. and proceeds towards Karur, Madurai to reach Tirunelveli.

Likewise, train no. 11022 arrives at 9 p.m. from Tirunelveli and proceeds towards Dadar. However, the train services were diverted to run through Salem, Namakkal and Karur in the last five years affecting travellers and traders in the region, the petition said.

The petition said that the city is famous for turmeric, textile products, millets, oil seeds and leather. Traders earlier board the train in the morning to reach Madurai and Tirunelveli for business and return to Erode the next day through train no. 16321 Nagercoil – Coimbatore Express.

“Since the train services were diverted to run through Salem, Namakkal and Karur to reach Tirunelveli, and in the absence of connecting trains, traders face hardship in travelling. The petition wanted steps to be taken so that the train is operated through Erode like earlier.

The petition added that train no. 12672 Nilgiri Superfast Express train between Mettupalayam and Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G. Ramachandran Central Railway Station reaches Erode Railway Junction at 12 a.m. Train passengers, particularly elderly people and children, face hardship as the train arrives at midnight. Hence, the petition wanted the train to be rescheduled so that it arrives in Erode at 10.30 p.m.

