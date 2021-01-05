Plea to not close Coffee Board’s Coonoor office

Udhagamandalam

05 January 2021 23:18 IST

The tribal people growing coffee in their small landholdings here have appealed to the Coffee Board of India to not close down their office in Coonoor.

The communities said that if the office ws closed down, they would have to travel to Gudalur to get grants that allowed them to earn a living growing coffee and even to send their children to school.

P. Chandran, living near Burliyar, said more than a 1,000 tribal people were dependent on coffee estates or growing coffee in their landholdings in Coonoor and Kotagiri taluks.

“The coffee farmers earn a livelihood through coffee harvests and have been supported by the Coffee Board of India for many years. Local communities have to visit the office in Coonoor to apply for grants, for training to keep away pests, while those working in the bigger estates even send their children to school with the assistance,” said Mr. Chandran.

If the Coonoor office was closed down, then the members would have to travel to Gudalur to apply for schemes and benefits, he said.

The tribal farmers from Coonoor, Kotagiri and Kil Kotagiri said they would find it extremely difficult to travel to Gudalur. to get the benefits and schemes they were entitled to.

“Even now, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us travel to Coonoor using help from local NGOs who provide us with transport. If the office gets moved, it will be extremely difficult for us to even apply for the benefits and schemes,” said another resident of Kil Kotagiri.

When contacted, an official from the Coffee Board of India said the Coonoor office was functioning in a rented building for the last four decades, and that it had been decided to close the office by April of 2021. The official admitted that they were aware of the concerns raised by the local communities and said they were looking into how best to deal with the situation.