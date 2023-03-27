Plea to monitor lorries transporting mineral resources from Coimbatore district

March 27, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party district unit petitioned the District Collector on Monday requesting that the mining transportation monitoring team set up at all check posts record the weight loaded in lorries and ensure they pass via the transit hub to other regions.

In the petition submitted during the grievance redressal meeting, they said that “Appointing teams at all check posts and allowing only one load per permit sheet are welcome moves. But, it is to be noted that twice the authorised quantity is being transported in the vehicles. This Illegal mining of gravel boulders and other minerals, if continued, will lead to groundwater depletion.

“To curb this, all vehicles must be strictly monitored and the weight loaded in the lorries must be recorded to ensure it is of the legal capacity. The monitoring team must also check that mineral resources are transported from Coimbatore to other regions through transit hub. No private company should issue permits in stone quarries for transportation,” they added.

‘No reply to RTI query’

A 74-year-old man from Nallampalayam petitioned the Collector stating that he was yet to receive a reply to the queries raised under the Right to Information Act regarding the underground sewage in Ward 44 . Rajasingham claimed that he sought details of underground sewerage project and the number of persons who got connections in July and December 2022. Blindfolded, Mr. Rajasingham staged a demonstration at the Collectorate, asking if the RTI Act was in force at the District Administration and Corporation.

ADVERTISEMENT