Plea to make common Perundurai SIPCOT effluent treatment plant in Erode operational 

December 06, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - ERODE

Members of Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government and the SIPCOT administration to take steps and make the tannery unit’s common effluent treatment plant (CETP), which had closed a few years ago, functional again.

The open house session was held at the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board office at Perundurai on Tuesday in which association coordinator S. Chinnasamy submitted a petition to the District Environmental Engineer in-charge C. Vanaja. The petition said Perundurai Leather Industries Eco-Security Private Limited (PLIES) was running the CETP on the premises, but was sealed due to violations. “The government or the administration should acquire it, carry out renovation works and make it operational,” the petition urged.

The petition also noted that power supply to a private company manufacturing bathroom products, which was earlier disconnected, was now restored and the company has resumed operations. “The company was inspected for violations. A report must be published,” the petition urged.

The petition said that it cost 20-30 paise a litre to treat effluents from dyeing and other textile units, whereas water from the Cauvery river was supplied at six paise a litre to industries at SIPCOT. “Supply of river water should be based only on requirements,” the petition said. The petition also claimed that thousands of workers were illegally residing inside the industries and on the premises and wanted them to be moved out.

The letter called for taking effective steps to control pollution, disposing 75,000 tonnes of sludge dumped on the premises and to initiate action against industries involved in violations. The letter also called for expediting the recently announced CETP at SIPCOT Industrial Growth Centre works.

