Plea to make clock tower at Erode Railway Junction functional

The Hindu Bureau
September 27, 2022 17:44 IST

The Erode District Congress Minority Wing has urged the Southern Railway to make the clock tower at Erode Railway Junction functional as it is not in a working condition for over a year now.

In a letter to the General Manager of Southern Railway, vice president of the wing and former member of zonal Railway User’s Consultative Committee K.N. Basha said since that Deepavali falls next month, the railways should take steps to operate Coimbatore- Thoothukudi link express that was stopped.

The letter also wanted the major leakages at Erode Railway Junction to be stopped as rainwater entered the advance ticket booking centre and enquiry counter during the recent rain.

