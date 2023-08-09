August 09, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST

Members of the Tamil Nadu Malai Val Makkal Sangam have urged the district administration to issue community certificates for the Malaikuruvan community.

On the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, members took out a march in the city on Wednesday. The members said based on the community certificate of the parents, children should also be given the certificates. The delay in issuing certificates to their children was affecting their studies and they wanted the process to be expedited. While Malaikuruvan community was listed as a Scheduled Tribe, Kuravan community was listed as Scheduled Caste in the State. They wanted the discrepancy to be rectified. They also wanted a separate welfare board to be established for their community members.

The march was led by former MLA of Harur Dilli Babu and speakers explained the present status of the community members and demanded the government to take steps to improve the livelihood of the members.