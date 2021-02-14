Plea to install traffic signal at Palayapalayam junction in Erode

The Erode Tax Payers Peoples Welfare Trust has urged the district administration and the district police to install traffic signal at Palayapalayam Junction on Perundurai Road in the city to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.
The members of the Trust said that commercial establishments, education institutions, and marriage halls have come up in large numbers on Perundurai Road, making it one of the busiest roads in the city.
Residential colonies have also sprung up at Suthananthan Nagar and Odaimedu. Vehicles from these areas have to cross one side of the Perundurai Road and then proceed towards the Collectorate.
In the absence of a traffic signal or personnel to regulate the traffic, motorists and pedestrians find it difficult to cross the road.
“The junction has turned into a black spot with frequent accidents,” said the Trust secretary A.N. Bharathi. He wanted installation of a traffic signal and a policeman to regulate the vehicle flow.
The members also wanted the traffic signal at Veerapampalayam Junction made operational and demanded steps to prevent unauthorised parking near the junction. Steps should also be taken to ensure buses proceeding towards Coimbatore and Tiruppur stopped at Palayapalayam, the members said.
