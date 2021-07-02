Plea to initiate action against polluting industries

Members of Perundurai Sipcot Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to initiate action against polluting industries functioning on Sipcot premises and also provide adequate compensation to the farmers whose lands were acquired for establishing the industrial estate.

In a petition submitted to Siva. V. Meyyanathan, Minister for Environment – Climate Change and Youth Welfare and Sports Development, during his visit to Sipcot on Thursday, members said that the Sipcot Industrial Estate and Special Economic Zone Complex was established in 2,700 acres and was functioning for the past 25 years.

As many as 65 textile processing units, 15 tannery units, asbestos making units, LPG bottling plant, oxygen manufacturing units and other industries were functioning in which over 20,000 workers were employed. But pollution and other issues continue to be a major problem affecting the people in and around the estate.

The petition said that farmers' land were acquired for establishing the estate 25 years ago and adequate compensation was not paid to many farmers, so far. A case is pending in the court and steps should be taken to end the issue, the petition said. The petition said that many industries are involved in air, water and land pollution and wanted stern action to be taken against the owners. “If industries continue to violate the law, it should be closed permanently”, the petition said.

The petition said that permission should not to be given for starting new industries on the premises and also sought closure of the polluting industries. Since the land and water near the premises were polluted, compensation should be given to the farmers, the petition said and wanted free medical camps to be organised in villages and provide treatment to people affected by cancer.

The petition wanted protected drinking water supply to the people in villages and sought implementation of labour welfare laws in industries functioning at Sipcot.