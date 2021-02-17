Plea to increase working days under MGNREGS

Erode

17 February 2021 00:03 IST

The Erode South District Council of Tamil Manila Vivasaya Thozhilalar Sangam has urged the Central Government to increase the number of working days under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) from 100 to 200 and to fix a minimum wage of ₹ 600 a day.

In a memorandum sent to the Prime Minister, the district coordinator of Bharatiya Khet Mazdoor Union said that due to crisis in the agricultural sector, employment opportunities had drastically dwindled. Work provided under MGNREGS provides livelihood to people in rural areas. The scheme helps in reducing poverty and migration in search of livelihood. COVID-19 lockdown had ravaged the rural economy. The number of people who obtained job cards in January 2020 was 76.7 million, Now, it is 118 million, the letter said.

The Union wanted the number of guaranteed working days increased from 100 to 200 and minimum wages fixed at ₹ 600 a day, expanding the scheme to urban areas and ensuring payment of weekly wages to workers without delay.

