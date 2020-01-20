Plea to increase number of coaches in NMR

Following complaints from tourists about the limited number of seats available in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) trains, the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust (HSCT) has appealed to the Salem division of Southern Railways to increase the number of coaches to allow more tourists to use the service.

K. Natrajan, founder of the HSCT, said that currently, oil-fired steam locomotives running along the NMR route were only pulling four coaches.

“However, the locomotives were designed to pull up to six coaches at a time without a problem,” said Mr. Natrajan, adding that the railways needs to seriously reconsider restoring the full complement of coaches to the existing engines being used along the line to better serve tourists.

“Right now, especially during the weekends, around 200 tourists miss out on experiencing the joy of riding the NMR due to lack of availability of seats, while increasing capacity will also allow the railways to make the line more profitable,” said Mr. Natrajan.

The HSCT has also written to the senior section engineer of Southern Railway in charge of the locomotive shed in Coonoor to consider his appeal to increase the number of coaches.

“The NMR has gone from strength to strength over the last couple of years, especially with regard to increasing the number of services for tourists, with special services being run from Udhagamandalam and Ketti as well as between Coonoor and Runnymede.

The next step towards increasing revenue for the division will be to increase the passenger capacity in each train,” said Mr. Natrajan.