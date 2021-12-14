Plea to increase monthly financial assistance

Members of the Tamilnadu Association for Rights of All Types of Differetly Abled and Care Givers staged a protest in front of the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding an increase in monthly financial assistance.

The Association’s state deputy secretary S. Punitha said for persons with over 75% disability the State government gave ₹1,500 a month and those with disability between 40% and 75% it gave ₹1,000.

The Association’s demand was for increasing the monthly assistance to ₹5,000 and ₹3,000 respectively.

The Puducherry government had recently increased to ₹ 3,800 the monthly assistance for those with over 75% disability.

And, the Kerala government was giving financial aid to the caregivers of mentally challenged persons. The State government should consider what the neighbouring states were doing, Ms. Punitha said.

Enumeration

The Association’s other demand was for a proper enumeration of persons with disability.

While the District Differently Abled Welfare Office assessment was that there were 35,000-odd persons with disability in Coimbatore, the Association’s estimate was two lakh.

Unless a door-to-door census was conducted, it would be difficult to arrive at the correct number, she said and added that the government should also frequently conduct camps for persons with disability to undergo medical test to have their disability assessed.