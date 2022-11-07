Plea to include Malayali tribal community in ST list

The Hindu Bureau ERODE
November 07, 2022 17:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Members of Malaival ST Malayali Makkal Nala Sangam have urged the State government to include their tribal community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) of Tamil Nadu, so that they receive reservation benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadambur Hills fall under the Nilgiris Parliamentary Constituency and its MP A. Raja visited various hamlets during which association secretary M.K. Subramani submitted a petition. The petition said over 25,000 Malayali tribal community people were living in Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam Taluk and Bargur Hills in Anthiyur Taluk who were categorised under Other Caste list, instead of ST list.

The petition said their counterparts in other districts were categorised under ST and were given reservation in education and government jobs. But, their community members continued to suffer as they were not categorised as ST.

The petition said the State government had, in 2016, submitted a recommendation to the Central government to include them in the list of STs. But, the Minister of Tribal Affairs in Lok Sabha introduced a Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes), Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016, that amended their Malayali community as Malayali Gounder community. The bill lapsed and the Centre again asked the State to submit a recommendation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petition wanted the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Centre so that an amendment was made in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) after which their community would be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Tamil Nadu.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Raja assured people to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app