Plea to include Malayali tribal community in ST list

Members of Malaival ST Malayali Makkal Nala Sangam have urged the State government to include their tribal community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs) of Tamil Nadu, so that they receive reservation benefits.

Kadambur Hills fall under the Nilgiris Parliamentary Constituency and its MP A. Raja visited various hamlets during which association secretary M.K. Subramani submitted a petition. The petition said over 25,000 Malayali tribal community people were living in Kadambur Hills in Sathyamangalam Taluk and Bargur Hills in Anthiyur Taluk who were categorised under Other Caste list, instead of ST list.

The petition said their counterparts in other districts were categorised under ST and were given reservation in education and government jobs. But, their community members continued to suffer as they were not categorised as ST.

The petition said the State government had, in 2016, submitted a recommendation to the Central government to include them in the list of STs. But, the Minister of Tribal Affairs in Lok Sabha introduced a Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes), Orders (Amendment) Bill, 2016, that amended their Malayali community as Malayali Gounder community. The bill lapsed and the Centre again asked the State to submit a recommendation.

The petition wanted the Chief Minister to take up the issue with the Centre so that an amendment was made in the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) after which their community would be included in the list of Scheduled Tribes of Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Raja assured people to take up the issue with the Chief Minister and the Centre.