Plea to include 26 left-out water bodies in Athikadavu-Avinashi scheme

A pipeline that is yet to be laid completely under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme in Erode district in Tamil Nadu recently.

Ahead of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s visit to Erode on August 25 and 26, members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged him to include 26 left-out water bodies in villages located around the Sipcot under the Athikadavu-Avinashi Ground Water Recharge and Drinking Water Supply Scheme.

In an email sent to the Chief Minister, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy, said that a total of 1,045 water bodies in the districts of Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur have been included in the project. But water bodies in the panchayats of Perundurai, Ingur, Vadamugam Vellode, Vaipadi, Kambiliyampatti, Panayampalli, Ottaparai and Mugasi Pidariyur were left out causing shock to the people.

The mail claimed that the discharge of untreated effluents from the dyeing and tannery units functioning at the Sipcot Industrial Estate at Perundurai had polluted the water bodies around the premises. “The Total Dissolved Solids is 10,000 parts per million and the water cannot be used,” the email said. People depend on water from River Cauvery to quench their thirst. But, the water is also inadequate, the email said. “A long-term solution to the problem is to include the water bodies under the scheme”, the email said.

The email said that many representations were made to the previous government, but no action was taken. “The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department had promised that when inspection is done for Phase 2 of the project, the department would consider including the water bodies”, the email said and added that inspection was done and a report was submitted to the government. Since the water requirement for refilling the water bodies is very less, the government should take steps and include the water bodies, the email said.