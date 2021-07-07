Plea to include 25 water bodies under groundwater recharge scheme

Erode

07 July 2021 23:20 IST

Members of the Perundurai SIPCOT Affected People Welfare Association have urged the State government to include 25 water bodies in villages located around the Sipcot under the Avinashi – Athikadavu Groundwater Recharge project.

In an email sent to the Chief Minister, association coordinator S. Chinnasamy said that a total of 1,045 water bodies in the districts of Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur have been included under the project. But water bodies in the panchayats of Perundurai, Ingur, Vadamugam Vellode, Vaipadi, Kambiliyampatti, Panayampalli, Ottaparai and Mugasi Pidariyur were left out.

The email claimed that the discharge of untreated effluents from the dyeing and tannery units functioning at the Sipcot Industrial Estate had polluted the water bodies around the premises.

“The Total Dissolved Solids is 10,000 parts per million and the water cannot be used,” the email said. The villagers depend on River Cauvery and since the distributed water is insufficient to meet their needs, they have been demanding inclusion of the water bodies in their villages under the scheme.

The email said that many representations were made to the previous government, but no action was taken. “The Executive Engineer of the Public Works Department had promised that when inspection is done for Phase 2 of the project, the department would consider including the water bodies”, the email said and added that inspection was done and a report was submitted to the government.

Since the water requirement for refilling the water bodies is very less, the government should take steps and include the water bodies, the email said.