Group petitions Minister Muthusamy in Erode to link Pandyar and Moyar river

December 14, 2023 06:58 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - ERODE

Stating that diverting water from the Pandiyar to Moyar river would help irrigate four lakh acres and provide drinking water to one crore people in the Kongu region, members of the Pandiyaru–Moyar Inaippu Kootiyakkam, has urged the State government to implement the project that has been under discussion for six decades.

A meeting was held recently with Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, during which movement coordinator A.N. Asaithambi, joint coordinator P.M. Venkatachalapathy and members briefed the minister on the significance of the project, and that the river Pandiyar originates at Devala in The Nilgiris and many streams enter the river at various places in the hill area. Later, it enters Gudalur municipality as Punnampuzha river and enters Kerala as the Chaliyar river, from where it enters the Arabian Sea. About 14 to 20 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of water enters the sea without benefiting the people, they said.

Moyar river, which originates at Mukurthi forest in The Nilgiris, passes through Pykara, Mudumalai, Masinagudi, Thengumarahada and reaches Bhavanisagar dam, the members said. “A check dam could be constructed across Pandiyar river and water diverted through a tunnel to Moyar river,” they said, adding that the Pandiyar-Punnampuzha project has been in discussion since 1965.

Currently, water from the dam serves as the major source for Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal, River Bhavani, Kalingarayan canal, in three districts. The Athikadavu-Avinashi project is also implemented with water from the Bhavani, and combined water supply schemes and water for industries depend on rivers in the district for their sustenance. But, as per the statistics, water shortage hits the district once in five to 10 years, adequate water could not be supplied for irrigation. “Implementing the project is the only solution to solve water requirements both for irrigation and for drinking,” they stressed.

Members said the governments of Tamil Nadu and Kerala held talks in 2020 regarding the project while experts also said the project was technically feasible and could be implemented. They urged the Minister to take up the project with the Ministers concerned as well as Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.