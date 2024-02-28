Bargur Hill Residents in Erode protest against declaration of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary

February 28, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - ERODE

Residents of several hamlets in Bargur Hills staged a protest outside the forest range office urging the State government to implement the Forest Rights Act, 2006, in all district forest areas and ensure the traditional rights of tribal people and forest dwellers.

Led by B.J. Venkatachalam, secretary of Tamil Nadu Tribal People Association, said the State government notified 80,114.80 hectares of reserve forests in the hill area as a sanctuary under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. “But, the Forest Rights Act was enacted in 2006 and hence it is only applicable now,” they added. They claimed that notification of Thanthai Periyar Wildlife Sanctuary was against the law and demanded its withdrawal.

Protesters said the Madras High Court had banned cattle grazing in forest areas through its order in March 2022. “But, no appeal was made against the order and a notification was issued,” they added. They claimed that their only livelihood is through rearing cattle and the ban on grazing was affecting their income.

ADVERTISEMENT

Association State Committee Member V.P. Gunasekaran and residents from Kongadai, Thammuratti, Thalakarai, Solaganai, Bargur, Thamaraikarai and Devarmalai took part in the protest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT