Plea to hand over segregated waste to conservancy workers in Coimbatore

August 05, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST

Corporation conservancy workers and activists have urged the residents to hand over segregated waste during daily door-to-door collection rather than openly dumping them to reduce mixed waste supply to Vellalore dump yard. The request comes as the Corporation is gearing up to outsource solid waste management of the city to a private agency.

“I’ve handled every type of waste - raw stale meat to unclean diapers and sanitary pads — in my 16 years of service as a Corporation conservancy worker on contract,” said Sivamani (name changed), as he collected the waste piled up on a street junction close to Bharathiar Road in Pappanaickenpalayam.

Echoing the same, another worker on Sanganoor Road stated, “We are not compensated by the Corporation for collecting roadside waste. Ideally, people must hand over separated waste during door-to-door collection.”

Mr. Sivamani loaded the unsegregated waste onto the one-tonne vehicle meant for collecting organic waste, which would be taken to a micro composting centre (MCC) in Ukkadam, followed by the composting unit handled by a private agency in Vellalore dump yard, according to the vehicle driver.

As per a letter from Coimbatore Integrated Waste Management Company Pvt. Ltd, the private firm handling composting in Vellalore dump yard, to Commissioner M. Prathap, of the total 16,872.635 metric tonnes of municipal solid waste supplied to them in June 2023, only 29.39 % (4,959.395 tonnes) was segregated.

The trend is only marginally higher than the previous months, as per the letters sent in the respective months.

A group of school children pass by closing their mouths and noses away from the foul smell of the garbage heap, when the worker states, “I am accustomed to the stench that is unbearable for others. Houseflies, mosquitoes or worms; nothing bothers me.”

N. Karthikeyan, a former member of the Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), a resident in PN Palayam, said the eateries, small-scale greengrocers and butcher shops in the areas are major contributors to this issue. He added that some drivers throw the trash on the road while travelling allegedly because sanitation workers arrive for collection after they leave for work.

According to president of Citizen’s Voice Club, Coimbatore, C.M. Jayaraman, the motorists can discard segregated waste in the bins instead. Corporation must involve more youth for raising awareness among people, he said.

Even as measures have been stepped up, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said, “People are still in the dark about dumping waste on Sundays, discarding tree branches cut down by them and standard timings of the arrival of workers everyday. Corporation must clarify on these aspects too.”

K.S. Mohan, secretary of the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, said that to curb open dumping, as directed by the National Green Tribunal, the authorities must involve local industries and private agencies for handling both legacy and daily waste.

As per Corporation data, 950 pushcarts, 100 battery-operated vehicles and 1,250 bins across the city are among many measures to handle the 1,250 tonnes of daily waste collected from nearly 26 lakh residents in its limits.

Further, according to an official in the civic body, a Detailed Project Report is mulled regarding formulating an end-to-end disposal system with GiZ, a German agency for international cooperation.