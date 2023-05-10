Plea to form committee to monitor industries along River Bhavani

May 10, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST

Members of various political parties, social organisations and other stakeholders have urged the Water Resources Department to form a committee to monitor functioning of industries along River Bhavani to prevent pollution.

A team led by former Bhavanisagar MLA P.L. Sundaram submitted a petition to K. Arulalagan, Executive Engineer, Water Resources Department, Bhavanisagar Dam Division, here on Wednesday.

The petition said River Bhavani is the source of life for people in the district as it helps in irrigating 2.5 lakh acre and also fulfill the drinking water needs of the people. Due to the discharge of effluents into the river directly, death of fishes are reported occasionally. “Health Minister Ma. Subramanian during his recent visit to Erode mentioned that the district is one of the three districts in the State with more cases of cancer,” the petition pointed out. The petition said that a study should be done on increasing cases of cancer among the people living near the river and steps should be taken to treat and prevent cancer.

The petition said that mixing of effluents into the river should be stopped completely and awareness should be created among the people on the chemicals present in the water. The petition wanted a committee, comprising officials from the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, Public Works Department, Revenue Department and people’s representatives, to be formed to monitor the industries functioning along the river so that discharge into the river is prevented. The petition also said that they had planned to organise a demonstration on World Environment Day on June 5 urging the government to take steps to save the river from pollution.