Plea to form a separate welfare board for small and tiny tea estate workers in Nilgiris

October 14, 2023 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Small and Tiny Tea Estate Workers Association has urged the Additional Chief Secretary of the Labour Welfare Department, to form a separate board for the welfare of workers of small and tiny tea estates.

In a petition, the general secretary of the Association, B. Kamala Seeralan, said that there were more than 65,000 small and tiny tea growers engaged in tea cultivation, who employ around 2 lakh workers in their small tea holdings ranging from 0.5 to 10 acres, in the district of Nilgiris.

For many years no, these workers, spread over the taluks of Kotagiri, Coonoor, Kundah, Udhagamandalam, Gudalur and Pandalur, have been unorganised, and only get a meagre amount of ₹350 as their daily wages.

The situation has now has worsened, as small tea growers have been hit by a drop in tea leaf prices over the last few months and consequently, are struggling to pay workers their wages, the petition said.

Hence, the association urged the State government to form a separate board to take care of these workers, and in order to give them access to educational scholarships, maternity benefits and health insurance, among other benefits.

