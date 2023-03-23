ADVERTISEMENT

Plea to extend schemes for textile sector

March 23, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has urged the Central government to revive some of the schemes that expired in 2021 so that textile and clothing industry in Tamil Nadu will benefit.

Officials in the Textile Department said two schemes of the Central government - Integrated Processing Development Scheme and Scheme for Integrated Textile Parks - expired in 2021. But, Tamil Nadu had projects pending under these schemes and applications pending too. Hence, the State government had appealed to the Centre to extend these schemes. Some of these projects were large-scale ones that would attract huge investments and be a boost to the textile industry in the State, the sources said.

Speaking at a function held in Chennai to sign MoU for PM MITRA park at Virudhunagar, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles, Tamil Nadu, R. Gandhi, on Wednesday appealed to Union Minister for Textiles Piyush Goyal to revive and extend these schemes for the benefit of the industry in Tamil Nadu.

