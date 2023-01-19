Plea to extend Pongal special trains till Feb. 15

January 19, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - Coimbatore

Demand to extend the Pongal special Coimbatore Junction – Dindigul Junction - Coimbatore Junction unreserved express (06077/06078) and the Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Special Fare services grows louder, citing these services help pilgrims and passengers travelling towards southern districts.

Dindigul MP P. Velusamy has requested the Southern Railway to extend till February 15 the Pongal special trains in view of the festival at the Sri Dhandayuthapaniswamy temple at Palani.

The Coimbatore - Nagercoil - Coimbatore SF Express (Premium Tatkal) (22668/22668) runs via 10 stations including Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul Jn, Madurai Jn, Virudunagar Jn and Tirunelveli Jn on all days of the week.

According to the data shared by the Southern Railway, this train saw an average of 105% occupancy in November and 109% occupancy from December 15 to 31. Further, on December 23, the service saw roughly 121% occupancy and over 115% on December 28 and 29, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, the all-week Coimbatore - Nagercoil Express (unreserved) (16322) with 22 stoppages including Erode, Madurai, Tirupparankundram and Tirunelveli, saw 2,670 passengers from December 15-31, of which 1,646 availed of tickets from and to Coimbatore.

During the same period, Coimbatore - Madurai Intercity Express (unreserved), which also runs all week covering 10 stops, including Palani and Dindigul Jn, saw 5,592 passengers, 3,001 from and to Coimbatore.

The Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Special Fare Special (PT) (06029/06030) that runs on Fridays via Palani, Dindigul and 16 other halts saw 3,314 passengers of which 1,939 were from and to Coimbatore.

Passengers may book tickets for the train from other stations as well - so the numbers may be much higher, according to sources in the division.

Kongu Global Forum Director J. Satish said the rush is high in trains running via Dindigul — both reserved and unreserved — especially the ones plying via Palani, so a permanent extension can be considered.

Salem Division Divisional Railway Manager said officials will look into the feasibility of the extension.